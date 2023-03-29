Who's Hiring?
Lady Wolves, Lady Raiders, Lady Sandies and Dons advance to the soccer regional quarterfinals

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL boys and girls area soccer championships were held on Tuesday evening.

The West Plains Lady Wolves hosted the Estacado Lady Matadors at Happy State Bank Stadium and came away with the shutout, 3-0. The Lady Wolves will play Wichita Falls Friday at 1 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper.

The Randall Lady Raiders traveled down to Lubbock Christian University and beat San Angelo Lakeview 3-2. They will play San Elizario this Friday in Midland at 3 p.m.

The Amarillo High Lady Sandies also snagged the win in a nail bitter 1-0 over El Paso Chapin. Amarillo High will play Abilene in the next round on Friday at Lubbock Cooper at 5 p.m.

For the Palo Duro Dons, they beat El Paso Del Valle 2-1 to advance to the regional quarterfinals. They will host Lubbock Monterey this Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium at 7 p.m.

