High Plains Food Bank helping more families amid rising inflation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has seen an increase in the amount of families it’s serving.

With inflation steadily rising and SNAP benefits being cut down in the beginning of March, HPFB has seen a bigger demand with less of a supply.

“And just cost of everything have gone up and thrust into the arena are so many households that didn’t expect to have that just literally months before,” says High Plains Food Bank, Executive Director, Nick Wilson.

The Food Bank reported that its numbers began to decline after the pandemic, but are starting to rise again.

HPFB went from serving around 8,700 families and members of the community to around 9,000.

SNAP benefits being cut went into effect on March 1, cutting some families benefits down drastically.

“A person on SNAP would see their benefits decrease $95, but that depends on the situation, and for most folks and most households and families it was more,” says Wilson.

Wilson says the effects of SNAP benefits being cut is just now showing up, and will continue to be a major concern for both families receiving benefits, as well as the food banks.

Wilson also says that even though their supplies are short they are always in of volunteers and donations.

A dollar donated to the HPFB can provide 14 meals.

To donate to High Plains Food Bank or to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.