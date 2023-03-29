Group of city leaders negotiating parking garage partnership with Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A shortage in the city labor market let the board of city leaders to discuss other hiring options for the downtown parking garage.

The partnership will allow Hodgetown staff to operate the parking garage during the Sod Poodle’s season that runs April through September.

“What we’re looking for at this year and still negotiating with the Sod Poodles, is an opportunity for them to potentially operate the garage. They have more flexibility, a larger labor pool to pull from and they already control the surface lots around the parking garage,” said Andrew Freeman, assistant city manager for the City of Amarillo.

The agreement will expire after one year, ending January 2024, a few months before the new season starts.

“That would give us time before next season, 2024, to see if we’re going to try and look at formalizing a long term agreement or continue on a year to year basis,” said Freeman.

A package deal is also on the table for season ticket holders that will include parking.

The group wants to gain full approval of this program at their next meeting on April 19.

