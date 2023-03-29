Grass fire east of Boys Ranch threatening multiple homes

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia and Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has spread into a grass fire.

The fire is in the area of Tascosa Road and Horseshoe Circle.

The fire has reached around 150 acres and is 20 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is threatening 24 structures. Residents in the area are being evacuated.

Aircraft have responded to help contain the fire.

Roads in the area are blocked off.

Multiple agencies are responding to assist in containing the fire.

