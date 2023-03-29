Grass fire east of Boys Ranch threatening multiple homes

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain a fire east of Boys Ranch that started as a structure fire and has spread into a grass fire.

The fire is in the area of Tascosa Road and Horseshoe Circle.

The fire has reached around 150 acres and is 20 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is threatening 24 structures. Residents in the area are being evacuated.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Potter County on the #ChuckwagonFire. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Fz9Njr88JT — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 29, 2023

Aircraft have responded to help contain the fire.

Roads in the area are blocked off.

Multiple agencies are responding to assist in containing the fire.

