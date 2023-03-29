Officials: Wreck closes eastbound I-40 at Pullman Rd, serious injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a multi-car wreck with serious injuries reported has closed eastbound Interstate 40 at Pullman Road.

Details are limited, but the Texas Department of Transportation reported online that the wreck is at the overpass of eastbound I-40 and Pullman.

Traffic is being detoured to U.S. 287 and eastbound I-40 is closed, they said.

Amarillo: All lanes of I-40 Eastbound are CLOSED at Pullman Rd. for a multi-car wreck with serious injuries. Traffic is being detoured at US 287 to Spur 228 to return to EB I-40. This closure will continue until law enforcement has finished its investigation. pic.twitter.com/pyzx1Sj80v — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 29, 2023

Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is on scene and officials said to avoid the area or expect delays.

We will give you more information when its released.

Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40. (kfda)

