Officials: Wreck closes eastbound I-40 at Pullman Rd, serious injuries reported

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a multi-car wreck with serious injuries reported has closed eastbound Interstate 40 at Pullman Road.

Details are limited, but the Texas Department of Transportation reported online that the wreck is at the overpass of eastbound I-40 and Pullman.

Traffic is being detoured to U.S. 287 and eastbound I-40 is closed, they said.

Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is on scene and officials said to avoid the area or expect delays.

We will give you more information when its released.

Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40.
