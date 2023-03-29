FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Warm, dry winds are escalating and will pose some hazards for our area today and tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings for fire danger are in effect and a High Wind Watch is in effect for the western part of the area and will likely be upgraded to a Warning tomorrow for winds gusting well over 50 mph.

With very low humidity, warm air, and strong winds, folks should be extra cautious with activities that may start a wildfire.

Travel will be affected with areas of blowing dust and strong crosswinds that have been known to overturn high profile vehicles.

Winds are expected to peak on Friday with gusts over 60 mph possible in much of the area.

First Alert 3/29/2023 (kfda)

