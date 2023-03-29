Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

FIRST ALERT: Intense winds bring hazards through Friday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Warm, dry winds are escalating and will pose some hazards for our area today and tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings for fire danger are in effect and a High Wind Watch is in effect for the western part of the area and will likely be upgraded to a Warning tomorrow for winds gusting well over 50 mph.

With very low humidity, warm air, and strong winds, folks should be extra cautious with activities that may start a wildfire.

Travel will be affected with areas of blowing dust and strong crosswinds that have been known to overturn high profile vehicles.

Winds are expected to peak on Friday with gusts over 60 mph possible in much of the area.

First Alert 3/29/2023
First Alert 3/29/2023(kfda)

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and...
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave

Latest News

First Alert for Tuesday
Spring Wind Is Ramping Up Again
4pm Weather Cut In 3-29-23
VIDEO: 4pm Weather Cut In, 3-29-23
Shelden Web Graphic
Breezes Before Winds
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Then Windy