Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras

New Orleans police says Lyft driver, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was shot and killed by a passenger. (Source: WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The family of a Louisiana Lyft Driver who was reportedly killed by his passenger is thanking their community for raising enough money to send their loved one’s body home to Honduras.

New Orleans authorities said 32-year-old Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near an apartment complex.

Valle was working for Lyft at the time. Police said his passenger, 19-year-old Tarius Tully, fatally shot him.

Police arrested Tully on March 14 with the help of data investigators obtained through the ride-sharing app. Tully faces a second-degree murder charge.

Valle’s cousin, Isaac Bardales Lopes, launched a GoFundMe to give Valle a proper burial in his home country of Honduras.

The fundraiser has raised over $11,000 as of Monday, surpassing its original goal of $7,500.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

