Breezes Before Winds

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Things are looking warmer, and a bit breezier for your Wednesday. Winds will turn out of the west/southwest at 15 to 25 mph, this will aid in highs reaching up into the mid-70°s for much of the area. Tonight, slightly higher humidity will keep temperatures a little warmer, with mid-40°s expected. That humidity won’t last long, however, winds pick up for Thursday and Friday, upwards of 25-35 sustained, with gusts closer to 60 mph at times. This will scour any moisture out, leaving critical fire danger behind.

