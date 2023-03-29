Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 near Pullman Road

By Vanessa Garcia and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the woman who died after a head-on crash today at I-40 and Pullman Road.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. when police say a white SUV was driving the wrong way on eastbound I-40 and hit a pickup.

The pickup flipped over after the initial impact had pushed it into a semi truck.

The driver of the white SUV was identified as 72-year-old Myretta Gowdy. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the two other cars involved were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

I-40 eastbound was closed in the area for several hours as crews worked the scene. The road was reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40.
Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40.
Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40.
Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40.
