Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department put out a fire at a house Tuesday afternoon on North Lamar Street.

AFD said about 2:36 p.m. yesterday, fire crews were called out to a structure fire at 323 N. Lamar St.

A first alarm was called, consisting of four fire trucks and two command units.

Crews on scene saw a house that was fully involved.

About 2:51 p.m., firefighters brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not given.

