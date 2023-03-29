Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department put out a fire at a house Tuesday afternoon on North Lamar Street.

AFD said about 2:36 p.m. yesterday, fire crews were called out to a structure fire at 323 N. Lamar St.

A first alarm was called, consisting of four fire trucks and two command units.

Crews on scene saw a house that was fully involved.

About 2:51 p.m., firefighters brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not given.

