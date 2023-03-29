Amarillo City Council postpones gas rate hike to June 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted to change the date that gas rates in Amarillo are set to increase.

Atmos Energy proposed that gas rates should increase by April 25.

However, city leaders determined that they needed more time to review information related to the raise in rates.

Those increases are now set to go into effect on June 9.

The adjustments would increase bills by just over $3 a month for residential homes.

