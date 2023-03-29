Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Council postpones gas rate hike to June 9

The Amarillo City Council voted to change the date that gas rates in Amarillo are set to...
The Amarillo City Council voted to change the date that gas rates in Amarillo are set to increase.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted to change the date that gas rates in Amarillo are set to increase.

Atmos Energy proposed that gas rates should increase by April 25.

However, city leaders determined that they needed more time to review information related to the raise in rates.

Those increases are now set to go into effect on June 9.

The adjustments would increase bills by just over $3 a month for residential homes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has found a car taken in a carjacking in the parking lot of...
Potter County officials find vehicle after carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting

Latest News

Amarillo city officials will brighten up the Martin Road Complex with new lights during a...
New lights to brighten up Martin Road Park tomorrow
Police are working a wreck at Pullman and I-40.
Officials: Wreck closes eastbound I-40 at Pullman Rd, serious injuries reported
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Crews responded to structure fire at N. Lamar Street area.
Amarillo Fire Department: No injuries reported in Tuesday house fire