Wildcat Bluff Nature Center hosting Sunset and Songwriters this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting Sunset and Songwriters this Thursday.

The event is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 30 at the nature center.

The program will feature singer and songwriter Emily George, who will perform as the sun sets.

Wildcat Bluff will also be selling non-alcoholic “Sunset Drink.”

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children, military seniors and college students, $2 for museums for all with EBT cards, and children one and under get in free. ANCA program members also get in free.

Anyone who goes is welcome to bring their own drink and enjoy the music with friends and family.

