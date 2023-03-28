West firefighter killed, DPS troopers injured at scene of vehicle fire

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a wreck on I-35 northbound near Tokio Road that claimed the life of a West firefighter and injured two DPS troopers.

Traffic on Tuesday afternoon was backing up on the interstate and Texas DPS said drivers should expect a three hour delay. Traffic is currently being diverted onto the service road from exit 354.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, DPS Troopers were providing traffic control along with the West Fire Department after a vehicle caught fire on I-35N near mile marker 354 in West.

DPS said the inside lane was shut down with traffic control devices, a fire truck, and two DPS patrol units.

That’s when, according to DPS, a Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling on the inside lane “disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the fire truck and two patrol units.”

DPS said a West firefighter was struck by a vehicle during the crash, but did not clarify which exact vehicle struck the firefighter.

The West firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition and later pronounced dead, KWTX has confirmed.

The two troopers were also transported to the Baylor Scott and White to be treated for injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.