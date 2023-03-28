Who's Hiring?
TxDOT: Dumas undergoing traffic signal work this week

Drivers in Dumas may need to find alternate routes this week as traffic signals are installed.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in Dumas may need to find alternate routes this week as traffic signals are installed.

Texas Department of Transportation said from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, 4th and 7th streets will be closed at U.S. 87 in both directions.

TxDOT said power to the traffic signals will be turned off during the day to keep traffic flowing on U.S. 87.

Also, at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, traffic in the southbound lane of U.S. 287 will shift to the turn lane at 7th Street.

Workers will be removing the traffic mast arm and taking out the temporary signal cable lines.

When completed, southbound U.S. 287 traffic will reopen. This process will be repeated on northbound U.S. 287.

Once work is complete at 4th and 7th streets, power will be restored only at the 7th Street intersection during daytime hours on Thursday.

Power will be shut off at 4th Street and the signals will be replaced with stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic at U.S. 287 until permanent lights are installed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

