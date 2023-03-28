TSA baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is warning the public about TSA’s baggage scanners being down.

The airport is asking for those who have a flight today to arrive 90 minutes before flight time.

The release says, to avoid delay with checked baggage, use carry-on sized baggage as much as possible.

Both lanes at the security screening checkpoint are operational as needed.

