TSA baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is warning the public about TSA’s baggage scanners being down.
The airport is asking for those who have a flight today to arrive 90 minutes before flight time.
The release says, to avoid delay with checked baggage, use carry-on sized baggage as much as possible.
Both lanes at the security screening checkpoint are operational as needed.
