Temperature Rollercoaster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cooler day on Tuesday after a Monday evening cold front. Highs will run in the mid-50s on Tuesday before jumping back up into the mid 70s on Wednesday. Look for another warm day on Thursday ahead of another cold front that will have the potential for some stronger thunderstorms. Right now the southeastern part of the Panhandle will have the chance for some storms but the exact location of a developing dryline will determine the areas most likely to see storms. The higher threat for severe weather will be to the east and southeast of the Panhandle. Following a brief cool-down behind the Thursday storm temperatures will warm into the mid-80s early next week.

