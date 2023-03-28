Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Todd Winfrey, Ray Baca and Brandon Rains

If you missed today’s interviews with Todd Winfrey, Ray Baca and Brandon Rains on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Todd Winfrey, Ray Baca and Brandon Rains on the Sports Drive ,you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Todd Winfrey, Ray Baca and Brandon Rains on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Todd Winfrey, Canyon Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Winfrey on the new Canyon Eagles offensive coordinator Matt Lovorn, and more!

Ray Baca, Canyon Girls Track/Cross Country Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Baca on the meet at Dick Bivins this past weekend, the building of the season and more!

Brandon Rains, Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Rains on the improvements throughout the season, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Statistics show almost 24 million Americans play tennis and one area program is trying to...
‘Learn to Play’ tennis program begins Saturday for children from Kindergarten to 6th grade
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Ray Baca, Canyon Girls Track/Cross Country Head Coach
SPORTS
VIDEO: Todd Winfrey, Canyon Football Head Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Brandon Rains, Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach