Rep. Ronny Jackson accepting entries for 2023 Congressional Art Competition

The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced they will accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.(WLUC)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced they will accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Entry forms need to be in by Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

Submissions can be mailed or dropped off to the Amarillo office during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This year’s theme is Patriotism, emphasizing love of country and the unique values America represents.

Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design, and execution.

Artwork must not be heavier than 15 pounds and no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep.

The winner must frame their artwork before it is sent to the U.S. Capitol and the piece must continue to meet weight and size regulations.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

  • Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
  • Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (it is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)
  • Collages: must be two-dimensional
  • Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
  • Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums, such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
  • Computer-generated art
  • Photographs

To submit your original artwork, click here.

