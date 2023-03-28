Potter County officials investigating carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of Tyson Foods.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, March 27, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Tyson Foods about an armed robbery in the parking lot.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was sitting in her car and approached by a man in his 40′s and a woman in her 20′s.

Officials say both suspects pointed handguns at the victim and had her exit her car.

Both suspects were reported to be wearing masks to cover their faces.

They drove off in the victim’s 2008 Red Nissan Maxima with Texas license plate KFY2059 in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.