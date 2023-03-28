Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County officials investigating carjacking at Tyson Foods parking lot

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking...
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of Tyson Foods.(Storyblocks)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of Tyson Foods.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, March 27, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Tyson Foods about an armed robbery in the parking lot.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was sitting in her car and approached by a man in his 40′s and a woman in her 20′s.

Officials say both suspects pointed handguns at the victim and had her exit her car.

Both suspects were reported to be wearing masks to cover their faces.

They drove off in the victim’s 2008 Red Nissan Maxima with Texas license plate KFY2059 in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced they will accepting submissions for the 2023...
Rep. Ronny Jackson accepting entries for 2023 Congressional Art Competition
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave