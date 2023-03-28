Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County Memorial Stadium to be demolished after over 70 years

Potter County Memorial Stadium being demolished after over 70 years
Potter County Memorial Stadium being demolished after over 70 years(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 74-year-old Potter County Memorial Stadium is being demolished.

The ballpark will come down in the next couple of weeks or months.

The Tri-State Fairgrounds rents the facility from Potter County and the stadium wasn’t on the lease until late 2022.

The ballpark contributes to whether or not the Tri-State Fairgrounds is booked for events. When it’s not fair season, attendees of off-season events enter on 3rd Street and the first thing they see is the stadium.

“They may be wondering if they’re going to bring their event to Amarillo versus other competing locations and if the first thing they see is that old run-down ballpark it doesn’t leave just the greatest impression in their minds,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition.

The fairgrounds is rented out for large events, shows, or to non-profit organizations.

The demolition is all according to the master plan for the next 20 years at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. After demolition, the space will be used for parking for fairgoers and contestants.

For long term, the space will be used in accordance with the master plan, like a new building.

“That acreage and the space that it takes up for the next generation and the next planning purposes of the fairgrounds complex, it makes good sense that that becomes a more usable space,” said Ragland.

Other master plan items include reevaluating the current barns and buildings.

The ballpark will be demolished and converted to parking before the fair happens in September.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the...
Potter County officials investigating armed robbery at Tyson Foods parking lot
Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast...
Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave
Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing
Clozapine
Man killed in officer involved shooting was ‘very special needs’ and off medication