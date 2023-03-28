Potter County Memorial Stadium to be demolished after over 70 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 74-year-old Potter County Memorial Stadium is being demolished.

The ballpark will come down in the next couple of weeks or months.

The Tri-State Fairgrounds rents the facility from Potter County and the stadium wasn’t on the lease until late 2022.

The ballpark contributes to whether or not the Tri-State Fairgrounds is booked for events. When it’s not fair season, attendees of off-season events enter on 3rd Street and the first thing they see is the stadium.

“They may be wondering if they’re going to bring their event to Amarillo versus other competing locations and if the first thing they see is that old run-down ballpark it doesn’t leave just the greatest impression in their minds,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Tri-State Exposition.

The fairgrounds is rented out for large events, shows, or to non-profit organizations.

The demolition is all according to the master plan for the next 20 years at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. After demolition, the space will be used for parking for fairgoers and contestants.

For long term, the space will be used in accordance with the master plan, like a new building.

“That acreage and the space that it takes up for the next generation and the next planning purposes of the fairgrounds complex, it makes good sense that that becomes a more usable space,” said Ragland.

Other master plan items include reevaluating the current barns and buildings.

The ballpark will be demolished and converted to parking before the fair happens in September.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.