Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police say the suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Wisconsin trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, WMTV reports.

Police revealed the arrest of the 39-year-old woman Monday. She was booked Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the police department. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

The police department previously reported the child was found March 4 near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park in Whitewater.

The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Clozapine
Man killed in officer involved shooting was ‘very special needs’ and off medication
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Official: 39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US
Severe weather is causing destruction.
More storms on tap for California as South deals with damage
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. An...
US opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose