No. 3 Lady Wolves face Estacado in the area round

West Plains Lady Wolves soccer plays for an area championship.
West Plains Lady Wolves soccer plays for an area championship.
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The third ranked West Plains Lady Wolves soccer team plays for an area gold ball Tuesday evening against Estacado.

Estacado is a team that West Plains has seen before. In their first meeting back in early January, the Lady Wolves took care of business 5-0 against the Lady Matadors.

As far as the postseason goes, the Lady Wolves are coming off a huge bi-district championship win over Mineral Wells 8-0.

“It’s been so amazing, it’s been the best feeling knowing that not only did we bring home the gold ball that everybody loves, but we earned that playoff spot. We fought for it, we earned it. Same thing with bi-district, we fought for it, we earned it, we did well. Same thing we are planning to do tonight in area, fight for it and earn it all the way,” Lady Wolves head coach Amberlee Gerald said when asked about the bi-district win.

Even with a new program and trying to mesh together a whole new squad, West Plains had defied the odds of an inaugural season and are 23-1-1 going into the area round.

“These girls have bought into the ‘Wolf Pack way’ and everything that we stand for and everything that I’ve brought into them as a new coach. Whenever you take girls from three different schools and tell them to do something that they didn’t do last year and make it all work with one another, they build a bond. That bond and that team chemistry is something that has really helped us take off in this first year,” Coach Gerald said.

The Lady Wolves get the chance to play on their home field, Happy State Bank Stadium, tonight against Estacado. Something that the team and everyone in the community is looking forward to.

“I think that we are really glad to play at home. We don’t have to miss as much school. We get to stay here and more family gets to come and watch. It takes a little bit of the pressure off, and it just makes it a more fun environment,” Senior defender and CSU Pueblo commit Cali Bessent said.

The area round will be held at Happy State Bank Stadium Tuesday evening starting at 5 p.m.

The winner will play the winner of Wichita Falls and El Paso Austin in the regional quarterfinals.

