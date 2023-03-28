Lady Raider softball star commits to Seward County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Monday afternoon, Randall Lady Raider softball standout Anberlin O’Dell signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Ks.

During O’Dell’s time so far with the Lady Raiders, she has won one bi-district and one area gold glove. The outfielder has 11 homeruns so far this season and she is only three away from breaking the single season record for Randall.

It means a lot to O’Dell to be able to play the sport she loves at the next level.

“Oh it means the world,” O’Dell said. “I have came a long way from everything. I’ve been through a lot, and doing this is one of my proudest moments. When I went there (Seward), it was a lot different than any of the other visits I’ve been to. I felt comfortable in my own space and with the team. I just felt a part of the team as soon as I came there.”

O’Dell plans to study kinesiology at Seward and wants to become an athletic trainer. Her dream job is to actually become an athletic trainer for the MLB.

For Randall softball, they are currently sitting at 16-10 overall and 4-2 in district play. Their next game will be Tuesday at Perryton.

Seward County Community College is in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

