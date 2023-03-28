Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Raider softball star commits to Seward County

Anberlin O'Dell commits to Seward County
Anberlin O'Dell commits to Seward County(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Monday afternoon, Randall Lady Raider softball standout Anberlin O’Dell signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Seward County Community College in Liberal, Ks.

During O’Dell’s time so far with the Lady Raiders, she has won one bi-district and one area gold glove. The outfielder has 11 homeruns so far this season and she is only three away from breaking the single season record for Randall.

It means a lot to O’Dell to be able to play the sport she loves at the next level.

“Oh it means the world,” O’Dell said. “I have came a long way from everything. I’ve been through a lot, and doing this is one of my proudest moments. When I went there (Seward), it was a lot different than any of the other visits I’ve been to. I felt comfortable in my own space and with the team. I just felt a part of the team as soon as I came there.”

O’Dell plans to study kinesiology at Seward and wants to become an athletic trainer. Her dream job is to actually become an athletic trainer for the MLB.

For Randall softball, they are currently sitting at 16-10 overall and 4-2 in district play. Their next game will be Tuesday at Perryton.

Seward County Community College is in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

G.O.A.T of the Week- Makenna Alstead
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Makenna Alstead
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
If you missed today’s interview with Joel Love, Whitney Bernard and Mike Roden on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joel Love, Whitney Bernard, and Mike Roden
Mike Roden, TPSN
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden, TPSN