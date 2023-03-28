Who's Hiring?
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Makenna Alstead

By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Makenna Alstead is the leader of the Randall Lady Raiders soccer team. As the only captain on the Randall roster, Alstead has taken the reins for the Lady Raiders and helped lead a young Randall team to yet another playoff berth.

“It’s been really hard for me, but at the same time it’s grew me into the person I am today. I’ve been a better leader, I’ve been a better person for my team and I feel like because of that we’ve become closer and that really means a lot to me, because I’ve seen every single person on this team grow,” Alstead said.

Her success on the field has given her the chance to continue her soccer playing days at West Texas A&M where she’ll be pursuing a nursing degree.

“I’m in clinicals for Randall High School so I go to BSA and I go to Northwest and I basically just shadow doctors and nurses. My aunt and my grandma are both nurses and so it kind of led me into that path. I want to be a labor and delivery nurse, so bringing life into the world. It’s just something I’m really looking forward to and something that would make me happy,” Alstead said.

Despite the success, it was far from a smooth start to her time with the program.

“It was her first day with us and we’re just doing some fitness and she just collapsed into my assistant’s arms and every time she tried to sit up she would pass out again. Her overcoming and battling back, when she was in the hospital for like two months, seeing her from that moment to where she is now, it’s like one of those heartwarming stories that you want to be a part of,” Randall Lady Raiders Head Coach Whitney Bernard said.

The game-winning goals, [playoff victories, and memorable moments that followed are all just a small part of what makes Makenna a Lady Raider to remember.

