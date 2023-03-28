Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Family Support Services: Domestic violence trends in Amarillo are continuing to increase

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to Family Support Services, domestic violence trends are on the rise in Amarillo.

An FSS Safe House Manager says that the biggest concern that they have right now is the number of lethal violence calls they respond to.

“These aren’t the run of the mill, you know domestic violence, these are the really scary situations that could turn lethal at any moment,” says Family Support Services, Safe House Manager, Hannah Wetmore.

In cooperation with law enforcement, FSS started D.A.L.E,, which stands for Dangerous Assessment with Law Enforcement.

This program allows local law enforcement to assess if someone is in a dangerous situation during any call they go on, whether it’s domestic or not.

“They’re gonna be doing that assessment with law enforcement to see if there is any lethal danger and it asks about 10 different questions, and so you score it off of that, if they score a seven or above law enforcement are calling us,” says Wetmore.

The pilot program was put into effect last April.

Wetmore says that since January they have received over 800 domestic violence calls and around 40 D.A.L.E calls.

To find out more about Family Support Services and some of the services that they offer, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

New refugee 101 classes helping connect refugee to the Panhandle
New refugee 101 classes helping connect refugee to the Panhandle
The Dumas Police Department plans to post a photo and information regarding five individuals...
Dumas Police Department introduces high-five program for individuals with outstanding charges
The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced they will accepting submissions for the 2023...
Rep. Ronny Jackson accepting entries for 2023 Congressional Art Competition
https://www.newschannel10.com/video/2023/03/28/video-todd-winfrey-canyon-football-head-coach/
Amarillo Council take on $4.5 million debt to bring downtown ballpark up to new league standards