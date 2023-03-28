Dumas Police Department introduces high-five program for individuals with outstanding charges

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department plans to post photo’s and information regarding five individuals with charges on their Facebook a few times a month.

“This is a way to get that information out to the public and also let the public know that this is a serious matter. There are not minor matters when a judge issues a warrant for your arrest. You’re subject to arrest at anytime or anywhere,” said Rick Pippins, Dumas Chief of Police.

The public is encouraged to reach out to officials if they know the whereabouts of the individual on the list.

Dumas police say the initiative has been a success. Four out of five individuals have attended to their outstanding warrants and 25 violators have taken care of their citations.

“Our main thing is to retire these warrants and to encourage people to come to the court and make arrangements with a judge to take care of their citations,” said Pippins.

Dumas PD is hopeful this program will continue to succeed in the next coming months.

