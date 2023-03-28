Crews and arson team investigating structure fire at N. Lamar Street area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews and the arson team are investigating a structure fire at N. Lamar Street area.

The fire happened at a home near N. Lamar Street.

Firefighters were able to contained the blaze at around 3:15 p.m.

Crews and the arson team are investigating the cause of the fire.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt at this time.

More information will be given once available.

Crews responded to structure fire at N. Lamar Street area. (KFDA)

