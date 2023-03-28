Cool Today, Warm Winds Ahead

Temperatures took a bit of a hit behind the cold front that arrived last night. After a very cold start in the 20s, highs today will only reach the mid 50s. It will be rather chilly again tonight with lows near freezing, but a quick return to warm and breezy conditions will take place. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 60s with 70s likely by Thursday. Unfortunately, the warmer conditions will come with a lot of wind. We could see gusts over 40 and even 50mph by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.