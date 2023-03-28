Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cool Today, Warm Winds Ahead

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures took a bit of a hit behind the cold front that arrived last night. After a very cold start in the 20s, highs today will only reach the mid 50s. It will be rather chilly again tonight with lows near freezing, but a quick return to warm and breezy conditions will take place. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 60s with 70s likely by Thursday. Unfortunately, the warmer conditions will come with a lot of wind. We could see gusts over 40 and even 50mph by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
Two suspects are facing murder charges after a teen died from a Thursday evening shooting and...
2 suspects facing murder charges after teen dies from Thursday’s robbery and shooting
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

news
Good News: Weather team tracking developments that could bring rain
Tuesday Morning Forecast with Shelden 3/28
Tuesday Morning Forecast with Shelden 3/28
Shelden Web Graphic
Calm before the winds
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Temperature Rollercoaster