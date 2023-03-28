Who's Hiring?
Chilly Night, Quick Warm Up Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have had a cool day behind our latest front with highs today only around 50 degrees. Fortunately, very calm conditions have prevailed which has actually led to a pleasant day. Temperatures tonight will be chilly, but should stay near freezing instead of the teens and 20s we experienced this morning. Tomorrow will begin a healthy warm up with highs back in the low to mid 70s. We will see the wind start up a bit from the SW in the 10-20mph range. By Thursday, winds will really be escalating with gutsts around 40mph as highs near 80. Winds may be quite strong going into Friday.

