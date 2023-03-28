Who's Hiring?
Calm before the winds

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’ll see a very chilly start to your Tuesday on the back side of a cold front overnight. After the chill this morning, expect well below average temperatures area-wide, hanging around in the mid-50°s. Winds, however, will be light, starting out the day out of the north, and turning southeasterly this afternoon with mostly clear skies. Looking ahead, an incoming system looks to bring a dryline set up, which will spur severe weather to our east, leaving us with dry and windy conditions, ultimately leading to critical fire danger concerns.

