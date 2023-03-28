Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a 5-year-old girl who was possibly abducted in east Amarillo last week.

Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr says the detective assigned to the case is following up on credible leads and tips as they come in.

The leads include the initial caller’s report of a white van where they claim a child was forcibly grabbed and pushed into.

Ring video footage has been given to the police of the white van traveling down the street after the supposed attack, however Amarillo police has not released the video yet which means it could compromise the investigation.

If anyone has any information of the possible child abduction, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

