Amarillo firefighters put out early Tuesday morning fire at strip mall at SE 16th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at Southeast 16th Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Amarillo Fire Department said at 2:46 a.m. today, crews were called out to a structure fire at Southeast 16th Avenue and South Williams Street.

When firefighters arrived to the strip mall, they found one office area with heavy smoke coming out of an open garage door.

Firefighters went inside and found a car on fire in the work area. About 3:38 a.m., AFD put out the fire and prevented the fire from spreading.

Fire crews set up a fan to ventilate the building and helped to clean some of the water from the work area.

