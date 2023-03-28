Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in February stabbing

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect after a man was stabbed last month in Canyon.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said after 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 18, Canyon Police Department were told about a stabbing victim on Southridge Drive.

Officers found a 48-year-old man with wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, because of the man’s condition, information on this case is very limited.

Police said they believe the stabbing stems from a road rage incident that happened on Soncy Road between Amarillo and Canyon.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

