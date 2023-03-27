Xcel Energy installs first smart meter in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smart meters allow customers to view the efficiency of electricity, restore power after an outage, and lower costs.

The first smart meter installation happened this morning in southwest Amarillo and will continue in selected neighborhoods for the time being.

Xcel will equip customers with the tools and information needed to properly work the smart meter.

Real-time energy data will be available on Xcel’s website and app for users.

“This will give you an opportunity to see how much energy you’re using whenever everyone is at home or when you’re running certain appliances. Then you can begin to make changes to your home energy use based on that information,” said Wes Reeves, Senior Media Relations Representative for Texas and New Mexico.

Customers will be notified 90 days before a free installation. Over the next two years, the company hopes to replace all meters in the Texas service area.

To view the Frequently Asked Questions, check below:

Below is the Texas Smart Meter Installation Schedule 2023:

