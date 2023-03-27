Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TxDOT crews to detour traffic at St. Francis Ave and River Road for traffic light installations

TxDOT will be detouring traffic at SL 335 St. Francis Avenue and Loop 434 River Road, for...
TxDOT will be detouring traffic at SL 335 St. Francis Avenue and Loop 434 River Road, for installation of traffic light poles.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be detouring traffic at SL 335 St. Francis Avenue and Loop 434 River Road, for installation of traffic light poles.

TxDOT crews will be installing mast arms for new signal poles in the area.

The work is expected to take about 2 hours.

Drivers traveling eastbound SL 335 will need to use the northbound US 87 frontage road to Willow Creek to Pavillard Drive to get back to SL 335.

Drivers traveling westbound SL 335 will be detoured to River Road and then to Willow Creek back to US 87.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
all-star
Texas Golden Spread All-Star