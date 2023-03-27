TxDOT crews to detour traffic at St. Francis Ave and River Road for traffic light installations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be detouring traffic at SL 335 St. Francis Avenue and Loop 434 River Road, for installation of traffic light poles.

TxDOT crews will be installing mast arms for new signal poles in the area.

The work is expected to take about 2 hours.

Drivers traveling eastbound SL 335 will need to use the northbound US 87 frontage road to Willow Creek to Pavillard Drive to get back to SL 335.

Drivers traveling westbound SL 335 will be detoured to River Road and then to Willow Creek back to US 87.

