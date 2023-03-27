Who's Hiring?
Texas Golden Spread is set to host annual all-star basketball games

Texas Golden Spread
Texas Golden Spread(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Golden Spread is hosting its annual all-star basketball games April 13, 14, and 15. The games will be played at the First United Bank Center at West Texas A&M.

The girls’ teams will play at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday April 13th. The boys’ teams will play at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday April 14th.  The third place games will be played at 10:00 a.m. for the girls and 12:00 p.m. for the boys on Saturday April15th. The championship games will be played at 3:00 p.m. for the girls and 5:00 p.m. for the boys on Saturday April 15th.

These games will showcase 40 of the top high school senior boys and girls basketball players from the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico.

“It’s so we can promote kids. I’ve always dedicated myself to showing in the Panhandle that we have kids that can play in this type of setting. Just to bring them to together on last time and have a great time in this type of setting,” President of Texas Golden Spread All-Star Alton McCormick said when asked about what this event means.

