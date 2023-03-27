Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Joel Love, Whitney Bernard, and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s interview with Joel Love, Whitney Bernard and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Joel Love, Whitney Bernard and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Joel Love, Bushland Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Love about their great season so far, how the team has prepared for district play which starts tomorrow, and more!

Whitney Bernard, Randall Girls Soccer Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Bernard about their bi-district win last Thursday, their big game coming up tomorrow and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden about area soccer teams that are still in the playoff run, the standout Palo Duro Baseball team and more!

