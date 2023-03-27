Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery

Latest News

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Portales man to 18 years after...
Man pleads guilty, sentenced 18 years for beating woman with golf club
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a...
Fed official: SVB itself was main cause of bank’s failure
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex