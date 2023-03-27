Who's Hiring?
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company's
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three big businesses are coming to Amarillo, offering more variety for where you make a pit stop.

Road Ranger

A new travel center is coming to Amarillo. Road Ranger will have a location on I-40 and Pullman.

The center will have a community rest area, a dog park, and charging stations for electronic vehicles.

Road Ranger has 10 other locations in Texas.

QuikTrip

QuikTrip is coming to Amarillo with construction started on two locations.

The stores will be at I-40 and Eastern and I-27 and Bell.

Both are expected to be done in early 2024.

QuikTrip, also known as QT, owns more than 200 stores in Texas.

Circle K

Circle K has opened one location on Western and Farmers and is currently building two more.

The new Circle K locations are on the corners of Helium and Arden, and Soncy and West Hollywood.

A spokesperson for the company says they hope to open two in June and two in the fall with a total of over 10 locations planned in Amarillo.

Currently, there are over 800 Circle K stores in Texas.

Whether you need to fill up your tank or are looking for a snack, the options in Amarillo are expanding.

Is there a business in Amarillo you think should be featured on New in Amarillo? Join us on Facebook and let us know!

