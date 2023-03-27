AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three big businesses are coming to Amarillo, offering more variety for where you make a pit stop.

Road Ranger

A new travel center is coming to Amarillo. Road Ranger will have a location on I-40 and Pullman.

The center will have a community rest area, a dog park, and charging stations for electronic vehicles.

Road Ranger has 10 other locations in Texas.

New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s (KFDA)

QuikTrip

QuikTrip is coming to Amarillo with construction started on two locations.

The stores will be at I-40 and Eastern and I-27 and Bell.

Both are expected to be done in early 2024.

QuikTrip, also known as QT, owns more than 200 stores in Texas.

Circle K

Circle K has opened one location on Western and Farmers and is currently building two more.

The new Circle K locations are on the corners of Helium and Arden, and Soncy and West Hollywood.

A spokesperson for the company says they hope to open two in June and two in the fall with a total of over 10 locations planned in Amarillo.

Currently, there are over 800 Circle K stores in Texas.

Whether you need to fill up your tank or are looking for a snack, the options in Amarillo are expanding.

