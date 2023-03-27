Man pleads guilty, sentenced 18 years for beating woman with golf club

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Portales man today to 18 years after pleading guilty for beating a woman with a golf club.

According to the release, The Honorable Judge Donna Mowrer sentenced 33-year-old Thomas Lopez to 18 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to murder, kidnapping and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

On February 24, 2022, officers responded to Roosevelt General Hospital where a victim had been kidnapped and beaten multiple times with a golf club.

The victim later died from her injuries that were sustained by Lopez.

According to the release, Lopez will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

Thomas Lopez plea to murde (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.