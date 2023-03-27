Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery
Amarillo Police are continuing to investigate a reported child abduction that happened yesterday.
‘Hopefully we locate the little girl’: Amarillo police asking for information on reported child abduction
Amarillo police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure
The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County SWAT Team arrested four suspects...
Law Enforcement arrest 4 after SWAT situation in Perryton

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial
Seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory...
Employees, family members mourn after 7 killed in chocolate factory explosion
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors...
First Citizens to acquire troubled Silicon Valley Bank