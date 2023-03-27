Who's Hiring?
Lady Buffs capture 6th LSC series sweep after 6-5 win over Texas A&M Kingsville

WT Softball Head Coach Michael Mook
WT Softball Head Coach Michael Mook(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball secured the series sweep over Texas A&M Kingsville Sunday afternoon after a 6-5 win.

It was a walk-off RBI groundout by Emilee Boyer ended the game. Boyer hit a dribbler back up the middle to the pitcher, but the ball deflected off the of the pitcher’s glove to the second baseman who got Boyer out at first. Since the ball was deflected, Heaven Moreno scored to end the game.

Boyer was also awarded the win in the circle. She moves to 10-2 on the season.

The Lady Buffs, now with their 6th Lone Star Conference sweep, move to 29-4 (20-4) on the season.

They will travel to San Antonio this upcoming weekend to play St. Mary’s for another LSC weekend series.

