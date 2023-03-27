Highs & Lows

As you start out your Monday, places up in the northwest will see high clouds, and perhaps some light flurries. Beyond that, we’ll see clearing skies and low 60°s for much of the area. Winds will shift out of the west, aiding in the warmup, but cause for some fire danger in the west. A cold front will arrive late today, dropping overnight lows into the 20°s and leading to highs in the 50°s for Tuesday.

Beyond Tuesday, we’ll see highs eventually get into the 80°s, then fluctuate a bit at times.

