Highs & Lows
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As you start out your Monday, places up in the northwest will see high clouds, and perhaps some light flurries. Beyond that, we’ll see clearing skies and low 60°s for much of the area. Winds will shift out of the west, aiding in the warmup, but cause for some fire danger in the west. A cold front will arrive late today, dropping overnight lows into the 20°s and leading to highs in the 50°s for Tuesday.
Beyond Tuesday, we’ll see highs eventually get into the 80°s, then fluctuate a bit at times.
