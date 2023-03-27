Who's Hiring?
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Mar. 27, 2023
(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

