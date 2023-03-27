Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Day of Giving: Jersey Mike’s donating all sales on Wednesday to Children’s Miracle Network

Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving all of its sales on Wednesday to Children’s Miracle Network of...
Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving all of its sales on Wednesday to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.(Live 5/File)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving all of its sales on Wednesday to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.

March 29 is the restaurant’s Day of Giving, which is when all of the Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to local charities.

This month is part of the Month of Giving campaign, which allows people to donate money at Jersey Mike’s.

Last year, the restaurant raised $20 million for charities across the states. They hope to raise more this year.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Donations can also be made through Jersey Mike’s mobile app. Every single dollar will be donated.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery
Amarillo Police are continuing to investigate a reported child abduction that happened yesterday.
‘Hopefully we locate the little girl’: Amarillo police asking for information on reported child abduction
Amarillo police are looking for a man who is wanted for indecent exposure.
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for indecent exposure
WT Drag Show March
WTAMU students and FIRE organization file suit against president Walter Wendler

Latest News

chat
THE CHAT: PTSD affecting many people for different reasons
chat
THE CHAT: ActionCOACH of West Texas to celebrate client success at BizX Awards Ceremony
chat
THE CHAT: Simple ways to kickstart nutrition
THE CHAT: Shi Lee's owner gets ready for 7th annual city-wide Easter egg hunt in Amarillo