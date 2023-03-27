Day of Giving: Jersey Mike’s donating all sales on Wednesday to Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving all of its sales on Wednesday to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.

March 29 is the restaurant’s Day of Giving, which is when all of the Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to local charities.

This month is part of the Month of Giving campaign, which allows people to donate money at Jersey Mike’s.

Last year, the restaurant raised $20 million for charities across the states. They hope to raise more this year.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Donations can also be made through Jersey Mike’s mobile app. Every single dollar will be donated.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.