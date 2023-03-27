Community activist continues to give back to Amarillo, upcoming Easter egg hunt

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’ve lived in Amarillo for some time, you’ve probably heard of Tremaine Brown or even attended some of his events at Bones Hooks Park.

Brown has been giving back to the Amarillo community for a decade and in recent years, started his own foundation, The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion.

“Being a single father, I just always felt it was really important to be an example for her to follow and being a business owner, it’s really important to give back to the community,” said Tremaine Brown, community activist and owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food.

He has hosted several events for the community such as, trunk or treats, back to school events and spring break lunch giveaways.

“There are a lot of families that that have to go without during certain holidays, we’ve always wanted to be an organization, as well as a business leader providing those things to those children,” said Brown.

Brown is making sure no child goes without this Easter, as there will be up to 75,000 eggs around Bones Hooks Park on Easter Sunday.

“And some really special eggs with some really special tickets will let you exchange that raffle ticket for a bike, a scooter, a skateboard, any mode of transportation that kids like to get around on,” said Brown.

This year they need help with supplies of candy, plastic eggs, confetti eggs, toys and any other Easter celebration related items.

Monetary donations can also be made, to donate, click here.

The egg hunt will be April 9 at 1 p.m.

Brown says to expect other events in the future, as we go into the summertime.

In coming years, the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion hopes to continue to grow his foundation with things such as, sports, health and wellness and scholarships.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.

