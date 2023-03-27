Who's Hiring?
A Chilly Night Ahead

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see some fairly breezy conditions for the rest of the day today, before we see a cold front breeze through the area tonight, dropping temps into the teens and 20′s for much of the area. Unfortunately, it won’t bring any precipitation with it, just some calmer northerly winds that will make wind chills feel like they’re in the single digits and teens early tomorrow morning. As for tomorrow, those north winds will keep things a little on the cool side, with temps building into the 50′s, accompanied by mostly sunny skies. We will see a bit of a warm-up going into the late part of the week, where 70′s (and maybe some 80′s) look likely for multiple days.

