AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A celebration will be taking place for the recently painted water tower with the Route 66 logo on it.

The water tower at 6th Ave and Independence Street has been repainted, looking over the historic roadway.

The celebration will be this Wednesday, at 9 a.m., at the Smitty’s on 6th Ave.

