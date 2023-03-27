Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one person injured.

According to officials, on the morning of Sunday, March 26, at around 3:15 a.m., officials were called to the Canyon Park Apartments near Highway 60.

The call came from the resident of the apartment, a 20-year-old woman, after shooting a 26-year-old man who had broken into her apartment.

The man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

This is an active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Canyon Police Department.

Canyon police say, charges are pending at this time.

