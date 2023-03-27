Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon Police: 1 injured after weekend shooting at apartment complex

Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one...
Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one person injured.(WECT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police are investigating a weekend shooting at a apartment complex that resulted one person injured.

According to officials, on the morning of Sunday, March 26, at around 3:15 a.m., officials were called to the Canyon Park Apartments near Highway 60.

The call came from the resident of the apartment, a 20-year-old woman, after shooting a 26-year-old man who had broken into her apartment.

The man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

This is an active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Canyon Police Department.

Canyon police say, charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
Amarillo police are following up on “credible leads and tips” to help find a missing 5-year-old...
Amarillo police following up on ‘credible leads’ to help find child who was possibly abducted
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Amarillo Police Department have arrested two teens for aggravated robbery after a shooting...
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after 1 person was shot during robbery

Latest News

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Portales man to 18 years after...
Man pleads guilty, sentenced 18 years for beating woman with golf club
A celebration will be taking place for the recently painted water tower with the Route 66 logo...
Celebration hosted for newly painted Route 66 logo on water tower
TxDOT will be detouring traffic at SL 335 St. Francis Avenue and Loop 434 River Road, for...
TxDOT crews to detour traffic at St. Francis Ave and River Road for traffic light installations
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new company’s
New in Amarillo: Convenience store market growing with 3 new companies