A Beautiful Start to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The beautiful weather continues through the week, where Monday will set up to have highs building into the lower 60′s with some clouds early, but plenty of sunshine to go around for the second half of the day. A cold front will push through tomorrow night, bringing in the chilliest temperatures we will likely see for a while, but still nothing severely cold. Temperatures stay seasonable until some southwest winds return to the area Wednesday, where they will bring in warmer air to accompany the panhandle for the rest of the week.

